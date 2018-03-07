Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Bench-high scoring total in win
Mirotic poured in 13 points (4-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 121-116 win over the Clippers.
Mirotic shifted back to a bench role after a one-game run with the starters Sunday as a result of Emeka Okafor's ankle injury. With the latter returning Tuesday, the 27-year-old's minutes were right in line with where they'd been in the two contests prior to his first-unit stint, and he overcame his third sub-40-percent shooting effort over the last four games to hit double digits in the scoring column for the 10th straight contest. As with most bench players, Mirotic's production will have its share of fluctuations, but his typically solid work from distance and on the glass often help him generate above-average numbers relative to playing time.
More News
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Will return to bench Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Scores 24 points in starting role•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Will start Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Scores 14 off bench Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Scores 16 points in 30 minutes•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Set for bench role Wednesday•
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...