Mirotic poured in 13 points (4-12 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added seven rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 25 minutes in Tuesday's 121-116 win over the Clippers.

Mirotic shifted back to a bench role after a one-game run with the starters Sunday as a result of Emeka Okafor's ankle injury. With the latter returning Tuesday, the 27-year-old's minutes were right in line with where they'd been in the two contests prior to his first-unit stint, and he overcame his third sub-40-percent shooting effort over the last four games to hit double digits in the scoring column for the 10th straight contest. As with most bench players, Mirotic's production will have its share of fluctuations, but his typically solid work from distance and on the glass often help him generate above-average numbers relative to playing time.