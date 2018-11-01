Mirotic finished with 26 points (10-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 131-121 loss to Golden State.

Mirotic was on fire again Wednesday, going 10-of-15 from the field on his way to 26 points to go with 12 rebounds. Anthony Davis returned from a two-game absence and certainly appeared a little rusty. Mirotic was able to pick up some of the scoring slack while continuing to crash the boards. He is now averaging 9.9 rebounds across his first seven games, while also putting up 23.1 points including 2.9 triples. While these numbers may not be sustainable, he appears in line for what could be his best season in the league and he needs to be rolled out there every day, no matter the format.