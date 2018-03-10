Mirotic scored nine points (3-11 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, an assist and a steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 116-97 loss to the Wizards.

The Pelicans needed Mirotic to step up in the wake of Anthony Davis' ankle injury, but instead the 27-year-old had his worst shooting performance since coming over from the Bulls. If Davis remains sidelined Sunday, Mirotic would likely get another start, and even against a tough defensive unit like the Jazz it's tough to imagine him playing this badly again.