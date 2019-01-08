Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Close to returning
Coach Alvin Gentry said Mirotic (ankle) participated in most of Tuesday's practice and is "getting close" to returning, Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Mirotic has been sidelined since Dec. 12 with a lingering ankle injury. While he's trending in the right direction, Gentry wouldn't offer a specific return date for Mirotic, so he'll continue to be evaluated on a game-to-game basis. He should tentatively be considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.
