Mirotic will start Wednesday's season opener Wednesday against Houston, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

As expected, coach Alvin Gentry will go with Mirotic at the four, with E'Twaun Moore, Jrue Holiday, Elfrid Payton and Anthony Davis joining him in the starting five. Offseason addition Julius Randle will come off the bench and will likely see time at both power forward and center.

