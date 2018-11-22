Mirotic scored 13 points (3-9 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT) while adding 13 rebounds, a steal and a block in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 121-120 loss to the 76ers.

Despite some foul trouble, Mirotic still grabbed double-digit boards for the 10th time in his last 11 games, a stunning stretch for a player who was only averaging 5.5 rebounds a game just a couple of years ago. As long as Anthony Davis stays healthy and keeps clearing space under the basket for Mirotic, he should be able to continue making a very surprising impact in that category.