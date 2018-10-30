Mirotic turned in 17 points (7-17 FG, 3-11 3Pt, 0-2 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists, three steals and one block across 38 minutes in the Pelicans' 116-111 loss to the Nuggets on Monday.

Mirotic figured to have some extra scoring responsibility with Anthony Davis (elbow) out of action, but he actually ended up taking his second-lowest number of shot attempts for the season. The fifth-year pro did generate his third double-double of the new campaign, while his steal total served as a season high. Mirotic was guilty of a costly turnover, however, as he had the ball stolen from him by Gary Harris with 38.2 seconds remaining and the Pelicans attempting to close a 109-104 deficit. Despite the disappointing outcome Monday, Mirotic is rewarding fantasy owners with impressive averages of 22.7 points (on 51.5 percent shooting), 9.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 30.0 minutes over his first six games.