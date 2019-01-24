Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Could miss multiple games

Coach Alvin Gentry said Thursday that Mirotic (calf) will be re-evaluated in a few days, Andrew Lopez of the Times-Picayune reports. "It could be a while with him," Gentry said of Mirotic's timetable.

Gentry's words are pretty vague, but it sounds as though the coach is bracing to be without Mirotic for multiple games after the forward strained his right calf in Wednesday's loss to Detroit. The injury couldn't come at a worse time for New Orleans, which is already without Anthony Davis as it attempts to tread water in the Western Conference playoff race. At this point, it seems rather likely Mirotic remains out Saturday against the Spurs, but for the time being consider him very much questionable until the team says otherwise.