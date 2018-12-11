Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Could miss some time

Mirotic (ankle) will be sidelined until he's fully healthy, Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Mirotic reinjured his ankle during Monday's contest, and head coach Alvin Gentry stated after the game that he's going to hold Mirotic out until his ankle has healed considerably. The 27-year-old has reportedly been playing through a lingering ankle injury, so he may be in line to miss a game or two while on the mend.