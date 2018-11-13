Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Could play Wednesday
Mirotic (ankle) is questionable for Wednesday's matchup with Minnesota, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.
Mirotic has missed two straight games due to sprained right ankle, but he's inching closer to a return. A decision on his status should be announced following Wednesday's shootaround. Wesley Johnson figures to start at forward if Mirotic is ruled out again.
