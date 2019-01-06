Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Could return this week
Mirotic (ankle) could return during the Pelicans' upcoming two-game homestand, which begins Monday against Memphis and ends Wednesday against the Cavaliers, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Mirotic has missed the past 11 games due to an ankle injury, but it sounds like he could return as early as Monday if he checks out OK in the coming days. Look for his status to clear up closer to tipoff. Julius Randle will continue to benefit if Mirotic misses additional time.
