Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Dealt to New Orleans
The Bulls have an agreement in place to send Mirotic and a second-round pick to the Pelicans in exchange for Omer Asik, Tony Allen and a future first-round pick, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
An agreement between the two sides was reached earlier this week, but ultimately fell through after the team was originally unwilling to guarantee Mirotic's $12.5 million contract for 2018-19. However, the Pelicans have apparently changed their minds and will do so, which allows this deal to go final. Mirotic will join the Pelicans in wake of DeMarcus Cousins' season-ending surgery for a ruptured Achilles. That means Mirotic should instantly slot in as the starting power forward alongside All-Star Anthony Davis and see an increase in minutes from what he was receiving in Chicago. A 30-plus-minute workload would not be surprising considering the lack of talent elsewhere at the position, resulting in a significant boost in terms of his fantasy value.
