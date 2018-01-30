Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Dealt to New Orleans

Mirotic will be traded from the Bulls to the Pelicans in exchange for Omer Asik and a first-round pick, Vincent Goodwill of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Mirotic was openly on the trade market following an incident at a Bulls' practice in mid-October, when he was punched in the face by Bobby Portis, resulting in a facial fracture. Since making his debut this season, he's been on fire, needing just 24.9 minutes per game to average 16.8 points and 6.4 rebounds on 47.4 percent shooting from the field and hitting 2.8 threes at a 42.9 percent clip. In joining the Pelicans following the aftermath of DeMarcus Cousins rupturing his Achilles tendon and being ruled out for the season, Mirotic is likely to be inserted into the starting power forward slot. As a result, there's a strong chance he'll see an uptick in workload, possibly eclipsing 30 minutes a night. If that's the case, his fantasy could see a significant boost.