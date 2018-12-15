Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Doesn't practice Saturday
Mirotic (ankle) didn't participate in Saturday's practice, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Mirotic, who missed Wednesday's tilt with the Thunder due to a injured right ankle, wasn't able to practice Saturday, putting his availability for Sunday's game against the Bucks in jeopardy. An official designation on Mirotic's availability will be given closer to gametime, but his inability to practice doesn't bode well for Sunday's game. If Mirotic were forced to miss a second-straight game, Wesley Johnson and Cheick Diallo would be in line for a boost in minutes.
