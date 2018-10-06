Mirotic scored a team-high 19 points (7-20 FG, 2-11 3Pt, 3-5 FT) while adding 12 rebounds and an assist in 37 minutes during Friday's preseason loss to the Knicks.

Getting the start in the Pelicans' frontcourt alongside Anthony Davis due to Julius Randle's sore back, Mirotic struggled from beyond the arc but still put together a respectable performance on the glass. After toting up 14.6 points, 8.2 boards, 2.2 threes, 1.4 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.9 blocks in 29.1 minutes a night over 30 games for New Orleans last season after coming over from Chicago, the 27-year-old figures to see a big workload once again as the team's primary weapon off the bench.