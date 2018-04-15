Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Double-doubles in Game 1 win
Mirotic delivered 16 points (6-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals across 40 minutes in New Orleans' 97-95 win over the Trail Blazers in Game 1 of their Western Conference first-round playoff series.
Mirotic got it done on both ends of the floor, extending the stretch of strong play he's generated since becoming a full-time starter during the stretch run of the regular season. The sharpshooting big man brings yet another dynamic offensive element to the first unit that complements Anthony Davis and Jrue Holiday well, while helping make up -- to an extent -- for the sizable scoring shortfall caused by DeMarcus Cousins' season-ending Achilles injury during the regular season.
