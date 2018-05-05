Mirotic had 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 13 rebounds and three assists in 33 minutes during Friday's 119-100 victory over the Warriors.

Mirotic had a nice performance despite the lack of any defensive stats, producing a double-double including three triples. He appeared quite selective with his shot and was afforded the opportunity to remain somewhat passive as other players picked up the scoring slack. He is going to need to be at his best again in the Pelicans hope to draw level with the Warriors in Game Four on Sunday.