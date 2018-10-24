Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Double-doubles in third consecutive win
Mirotic finished with 18 points (7-18 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), 12 rebounds, and one block in 30 minutes during Tuesday's 116-109 victory over the Clippers.
After a dominant performance against the Kings Friday, Mirotic came back to earth Tuesday, missing all six of his three-point attempts en route to 18 points to go with 12 rebounds. Despite the struggles from the field, Mirotic was still able to produce a solid fantasy line, demonstrating his upside when compared to his time at the Bulls. He appears to be locked in as the starter moving forward with minutes in the low 30's. That should be enough for him to return top 60 value barring any major slumps or injury setbacks.
