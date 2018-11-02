Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Double-doubles in Thursday's loss
Mirotic compiled 18 points (6-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in the Pelicans' 132-119 loss to the Trail Blazers on Thursday.
The floor-spacing big man scuffled significantly with his shot, but a combination of a strong showing from the charity stripe and excellent work on the boards nevertheless led him to a strong stat line. Mirotic's rebounding total was both a team and season high, and he's now double-doubled in three consecutive contests. The 27-year-old has been a solid contributor in every game this season, but his presence is especially valued on nights like Thursday when Anthony Davis (elbow) is absent from the lineup.
More News
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Big double-double in loss Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Continues producing in defeat•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Double-doubles in third consecutive win•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Pours in career-high 36 points•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Posts 30 points, 10 boards in Wednesday's win•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Confirmed starter for opener•
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...