Mirotic compiled 18 points (6-20 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and one steal across 36 minutes in the Pelicans' 132-119 loss to the Trail Blazers on Thursday.

The floor-spacing big man scuffled significantly with his shot, but a combination of a strong showing from the charity stripe and excellent work on the boards nevertheless led him to a strong stat line. Mirotic's rebounding total was both a team and season high, and he's now double-doubled in three consecutive contests. The 27-year-old has been a solid contributor in every game this season, but his presence is especially valued on nights like Thursday when Anthony Davis (elbow) is absent from the lineup.

