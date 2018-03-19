Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Double-doubles in victory
Mirotic finished with 16 points (4-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-9 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks in just 22 minutes during Sunday's 108-89 victory over the Celtics.
Mirotic filled the stat sheet in just 22 minutes of action, finishing with a full line. Despite the poor shooting from the field, he was able to find his way to the charity stripe with regularity. He has been going through somewhat of a slump over the past five games so hopefully, this is a sign that he is ready to catch fire just in time for the playoffs.
