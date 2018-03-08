Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Double-doubles in victory
Mirotic finished with 26 points (10-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and 10 rebounds in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 114-101 victory over the Kings.
Mirotic delivered in the clutch for the Pelicans, helping the team to their record-equalling 10th consecutive victory. Anthony Davis (ankle) left the game early and if he is forced to miss time, Mirotic could be in line for some additional run as the Pelicans make a push to stay in the top four. Mirotic is clearly a must-own player with or without Davis on the floor, as a nice source of points, rebounds, and three-pointers.
More News
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Bench-high scoring total in win•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Will return to bench Tuesday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Scores 24 points in starting role•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Will start Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Scores 14 off bench Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Scores 16 points in 30 minutes•
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
There is plenty of talent available at this late hour of the season. Alex Rikleen starts his...
-
Finding category help down stretch
Time is short, so patience has waning value. Here are players who could still be available...
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...