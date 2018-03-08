Mirotic finished with 26 points (10-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), and 10 rebounds in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 114-101 victory over the Kings.

Mirotic delivered in the clutch for the Pelicans, helping the team to their record-equalling 10th consecutive victory. Anthony Davis (ankle) left the game early and if he is forced to miss time, Mirotic could be in line for some additional run as the Pelicans make a push to stay in the top four. Mirotic is clearly a must-own player with or without Davis on the floor, as a nice source of points, rebounds, and three-pointers.