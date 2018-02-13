Mirotic scored 21 points (7-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding 12 rebounds, one assist and one steal across 29 minutes in Monday's 118-103 victory over the Pistons.

Mirotic provided a huge double-double off the bench for the Pelicans Monday night. Emeka Okafor earned the start Monday for mainly defensive purposes, but Mirotic didn't take it too hard as he still shot lights out with a solid minute total on the night. Look for him to re-enter the starting lineup in their next game on Wednesday.