Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Doubtful for Wednesday
Mirotic (calf) is unlikely to make his return Wednesday against Chicago.
Assuming Mirotic is indeed held out again, he'll miss his seventh straight game due to a calf strain. His next chance to return will come Friday against Minnesota, although his availability for the near future doesn't appear promising at this point.
