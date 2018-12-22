Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Doubtful Sunday vs. Kings
Mirotic (ankle) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against the Kings.
Mirotic has missed four straight contests with a right ankle injury, and he's expected to be out again Sunday. Julius Randle should continue picking up starts in the meantime. Various wing players for the Pelicans will probably continue seeing increased workloads as well, including Darius Miller and Solomon Hill.
