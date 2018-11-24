Mirotic mustered up 19 points (5-14 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 6-7 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 30 minutes in Friday's 114-109 loss to the Knicks.

Mirotic has been a monster on the boards recently, as nine rebounds marks his second-lowest total in the last dozen games played. However, Mirotic reminded folks that he can be a very effective shooter, as his 20-point, 10-rebound stat line can be attributed to his size and ability to hit the three-pointer.