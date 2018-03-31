Mirotic scored 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-7 3Pt) while adding seven rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes off the bench during Friday's 107-102 loss to the Cavaliers.

The 27-year-old's minutes and production have been spotty lately as he deals with a minor hip issue, and Mirotic hadn't scored 20 or more points in a game since March 7, averaging just 8.3 points a night in the 10 contests in between. The Pelicans are clinging to the final playoff spot in the Western Conference, sitting two games up on the Clippers and Nuggets with six games left on their schedule, so a return to form for their top bench scorer would be a welcome sight.