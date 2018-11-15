Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Exits with ankle injury
Mirotic left Wednesday's loss at Minnesota late in the fourth quarter with an apparent right ankle injury, Malika Andrews of ESPN.com reports.
Mirotic landed awkwardly on his right ankle and limped off the court in the closing minutes and did not return. He had missed the last two games with a sprained right ankle, so this could be a significant setback.
