Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Expected to play Wednesday
Mirotic is expected to play Wednesday night against the Cavaliers but will play under a minutes restriction, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
According to coach Alvin Gentry, Mirotic, who has missed the past 12 games with an ankle injury, will likely play Wednesday, but will be allowed to play, at most, "20 minutes". Look for an official update on Mirotic's availability and starting status to be given closer to game-time.
