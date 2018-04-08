Mirotic totaled 28 points (10-18 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals across 40 minutes in Saturday's 126-120 win over the Warriors.

Mirotic exited the game late in the second quarter after appearing to turn his ankle, but he returned to open the third and turned in a third consecutive superior stat line. The sharpshooting big man has now hit the 20-point mark in four of the last five games as head coach Alvin Gentry has opted to unleash him during the Pelicans' final push for a postseason spot. Mirotic has hauled in at least six rebounds in four of those contests, as well, while also draining an impressive 46.2 percent of his 7.8 tries from distance during that stretch. Given his first-unit role and robust offensive usage, Mirotic's DFS value remains especially high as the Pelicans look to lock down a playoff spot over their final pair of contests.