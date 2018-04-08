Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Fights through ankle issue Saturday
Mirotic totaled 28 points (10-18 FG, 6-11 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and three steals across 40 minutes in Saturday's 126-120 win over the Warriors.
Mirotic exited the game late in the second quarter after appearing to turn his ankle, but he returned to open the third and turned in a third consecutive superior stat line. The sharpshooting big man has now hit the 20-point mark in four of the last five games as head coach Alvin Gentry has opted to unleash him during the Pelicans' final push for a postseason spot. Mirotic has hauled in at least six rebounds in four of those contests, as well, while also draining an impressive 46.2 percent of his 7.8 tries from distance during that stretch. Given his first-unit role and robust offensive usage, Mirotic's DFS value remains especially high as the Pelicans look to lock down a playoff spot over their final pair of contests.
More News
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Returns to game•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Suffers ankle injury•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Posts season-high 31 points in solid outing•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Scores 25 points in Wednesday's win•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Starting at power forward Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Drops 20 off bench Friday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....