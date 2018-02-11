Mirotic scored 21 points (8-18 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with 16 rebounds, five blocks, two steals and one assist across 49 minutes during Saturday's 138-128 win over the Nets.

Mirotic saw a season high in court time in this double overtime affair, responding with high marks in boards and blocks as well. He also notched his highest scoring output since he was acquired via trade and is now averaging 14 points, nine rebounds and 1.8 treys in 36.3 minutes per game for his new team.