Mirotic tallied 22 points (9-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds, and one assist in 35 minutes during Saturday's 109-95 loss to San Antonio.

Mirotic didn't let the return of Anthony Davis stop his current run of impressive performances, putting up yet another double-double including 16 boards. The zero defensive stats are a bit of a downer but no one can really complain given his hot start to the season. Mirotic is rolling right now and shows no signs of slowing down. Keep him active everywhere.