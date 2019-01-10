Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Impressive in return
Mirotic had 17 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3PT, 1-3 FT) and four rebounds in Wednesday's win over the Cavs.
After a multi-week injury absence, Mirotic returned in a bench role and played 22 minutes in his first action since Dec. 10. With the Pelicans off Thursday and Friday, Mirotic should have ample time to rest and recover before Saturday's game against the Timberwolves in Minneapolis.
