Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Keeps it rolling in Wednesday's win
Mirotic managed 21 points (9-15 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 15 rebounds, one assist, one steal, and one block in 34 minutes during Wednesday's 122-98 win over the Spurs.
Mirotic has posted 20-plus points and 15-plus boards in three of the last four games, and he is thriving as the starting power forward alongside Anthony Davis. Mirotic closes the regular season with five straight 20-plus point performances, so it's safe to say he'll play a pivotal role in the Pelicans' first round playoff matchup with the Trail Blazers.
