Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Leaves game with calf injury

Mirotic (calf) left Wednesday's game against the Pistons and won't return, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Mirotic had amassed 11 points, seven rebounds and assists and a block when he left the game in the fourth quarter. The severity of the injury is unclear, but Mirotic is definitely in doubt for Thursday's tilt with the Thunder. If he's unable to go, look for Darius Miller and Jahlil Okafor to receive a boost in minutes.