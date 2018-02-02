Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Likely to debut Saturday
Mirotic has not been ruled out of Friday's game against the Thunder, but he's expected to make his Pelicans debut Saturday against the Timberwolves, Scott Kushner of the New Orleans Advocate reports.
Mirotic was dealt from Chicago to New Orleans on Thursday in exchange for a package centered around the contracts of Omer Asik, Tony Allen and Jameer Nelson, as well as a protected first-round pick. While he's not nearly the all-around talent that DeMarcus Cousins is, Mirotic will bring a much-needed scoring punch to a Pelicans team in dire need of offensive weapons. It's expected that Mirotic will eventually take over as the starting power forward alongside Anthony Davis, and he'll likely see at least a slight bump in minutes after averaging 24.9 per game in 25 appearances for the Bulls. On the season, Mirotic is averaging a career-best 16.8 points per game on 47.4 percent shooting (42.9% 3PT).
