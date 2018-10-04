Head coach Alvin Gentry said he expects Mirotic (Achilles) to play in Friday's preseason matchup against the Knicks, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.

Mirotic sat out the first two preseason games with a sore Achilles, but the discomfort has lessened to the point where the Pelicans feel comfortable getting him back into the action. Barring some sort of setback, look for Mirotic to officially be cleared following Friday's morning shootaround and he should slot in as a key member of the forward rotation. Mirotic is likely going to see time at both small forward and power forward, which should keep his minutes up despite the addition of Julius Randle in the offseason.