Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Monster double-double in Monday's win
Mirotic compiled 24 points (9-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 16 rebounds, two steals, and one block in 34 minutes during Monday's 113-100 win over the Clippers.
Mirotic matched his career high in rebounding, grabbing 16 boards for the third time since joining the Pelicans prior to the trade deadline. Furthermore, this was actually Mirotic's worst scoring effort over the last four games, as he has taken his game to new levels since entering the starting lineup.
