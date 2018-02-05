Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Moving into starting five
Mirotic will move into the starting lineup Monday against the Jazz, Pelicans radio voice Sean Kelley reports.
Mirotic came off the bench in his Pelicans debut Saturday, playing 35 minutes and finishing with 18 points and 12 rebounds. It was expected that he'd eventually take over as the starter at power forward, and coach Alvin Gentry will waste no time making the switch, as he sends Dante Cunningham back to the bench. Barring an injury, Mirotic will likely hold onto the starting spot going forward.
