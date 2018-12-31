Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Nearing return

Coach Alvin Gentry said Mirotic (ankle) is nearing a return, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Mirotic is set to miss a ninth straight game as he continues to nurse a right ankle injury. While he's apparently trending in the right direction, Gentry failed to offer a specific timetable for his return. Until Mirotic is cleared to return, Julius Randle should continue to benefit from an increased role. The Pelicans play at Brooklyn on Wednesday and Cleveland on Saturday.