Mirotic has been limited during training camp due to a sore Achilles but took part in Saturday's scrimmage, Scott Kushner of The New Orleans Advocate reports. Mirotic noted he doesn't expect the soreness to make much of a difference during preseason action.

Mirotic has optimism regarding the situation, though the fact that he's been limited isn't encouraging. As a precaution, he should be considered questionable ahead of Sunday's preseason opener against the Bulls, as coaches generally opt to play it safe so early in the year.