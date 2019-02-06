Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Officially out Wednesday
Mirotic (calf) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Bulls, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.
As expected, Mirotic's return to the floor while he nurses a right calf straight will be delayed by at least another game. This will be his seventh straight absence with his next opportunity to play being Friday against the Timberwolves.
