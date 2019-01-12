Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: On 25 minutes limit Saturday

Mirotic will have a 25 minute limit Saturday, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Mirotic, who scored 17 points in his return to the lineup Thursday, will continue to play with a minutes limit. He'd previously missed 12 games with an injured ankle, so the minit limit is precautionary and will likely last until coach Alvin Gentry is confident that Mirotic isn't at too high a risk of experiencing a setback.