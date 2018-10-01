Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Out again Monday
Mirotic (Achilles) is listed as out for Monday's preseason game against the Hawks, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
To little surprise, Mirotic will miss a second straight exhibition while he continues to recover from tendinosis of his left Achilles' tendon. While it's positive news that Mirotic is merely dealing with soreness of the tendon rather than a strain, the injury will keep him questionable heading into Friday's exhibition versus the Knicks.
More News
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Ruled out for preseason opener•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Nursing sore Achilles•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Could see time at small forward•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Serves in complementary role during Game 5 loss•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Double-doubles in Game Three victory•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Solid effort before fouling out in Game 2•
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.