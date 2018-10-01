Mirotic (Achilles) is listed as out for Monday's preseason game against the Hawks, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

To little surprise, Mirotic will miss a second straight exhibition while he continues to recover from tendinosis of his left Achilles' tendon. While it's positive news that Mirotic is merely dealing with soreness of the tendon rather than a strain, the injury will keep him questionable heading into Friday's exhibition versus the Knicks.