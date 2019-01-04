Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Out again Saturday
Mirotic (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Cleveland.
Mirotic will miss his 11th straight contest due to an ankle injury, although he'll continue to be evaluated on a day-by-day basis moving forward. His next opportunity to take the floor will come Monday against the Grizzlies.
