Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Out again Wednesday
Mirotic (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Mavericks.
Mirotic will miss a sixth straight game as a result of the ankle injury he suffered just over two weeks ago. It's not clear how much longer he will be sidelined, but he presumably has a chance to make it back for the second part of the Pelicans' home-and-home with the Mavericks on Friday. Julius Randle figures to get another start Wednesday with Mirotic still sidelined.
