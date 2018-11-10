Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Out Saturday vs. Suns
Mirotic (ankle) is out Saturday against the Suns, Sean Kelley of the Pelicans Radio Network reports.
Mirotic picked up a sprained right ankle during Wednesday's game against the Bulls. He was previously listed as questionable, but is ultimately in too much pain to play. Julius Randle and Wesley Johnson are likely to see increased run in Mirotic's place.
