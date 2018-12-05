Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Out Wednesday
Mirotic (illness) won't play in Wednesday tilt with the Mavericks, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Mirotic, who missed Monday's game against the Clippers, will miss a second game with an illness. Julius Randle will get a second-straight start in his place according to coach Alvin Gentry.
