Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Out Wednesday

Mirotic (illness) won't play in Wednesday tilt with the Mavericks, Andrew Lopez of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Mirotic, who missed Monday's game against the Clippers, will miss a second game with an illness. Julius Randle will get a second-straight start in his place according to coach Alvin Gentry.

