Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Plays 27 minutes in Saturday's loss
Mirotic had nine points (3-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, and three blocks in 27 minutes during Saturday's 110-106 loss to the Timberwolves.
Mirotic surpassed his 25-minute limit in this his second game back following a 12-game absence with an ankle injury. Julius Randle is still starting alongside Anthony Davis and putting up impressive per-game stats, but Mirotic represents the better fit on both ends. Regardless of whether or not another lineup shakeup is on the horizon, there are more than enough minutes to go around.
More News
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: On 25 minutes limit Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Impressive in return•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Available Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Expected to play Wednesday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Will be game-time call•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Upgraded to questionable•
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...