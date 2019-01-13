Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Plays 27 minutes in Saturday's loss

Mirotic had nine points (3-8 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, and three blocks in 27 minutes during Saturday's 110-106 loss to the Timberwolves.

Mirotic surpassed his 25-minute limit in this his second game back following a 12-game absence with an ankle injury. Julius Randle is still starting alongside Anthony Davis and putting up impressive per-game stats, but Mirotic represents the better fit on both ends. Regardless of whether or not another lineup shakeup is on the horizon, there are more than enough minutes to go around.