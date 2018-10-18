Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Posts 30 points, 10 boards in Wednesday's win
Mirotic poured in 30 points (11-20 FG, 6-8 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, and three assists in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 131-112 win over the Rockets.
Mirotic started alongside Anthony Davis and picked up right where he left off last season, scorching the Rockets with six threes en route to an efficient double-double. Boasting the speed to defend most perimeter-oriented players and the size to cover most bigs, Mirotic fits seamlessly next to both Davis and Julius Randle.
