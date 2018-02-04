Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Posts double-double in Pelican debut

Mirotic scored 18 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT) with 12 rebounds over 35 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Timberwolves.

Mirotic made his debut for New Orleans after he was acquired from Chicago on Thursday. Dante Cunningham (five points, one rebound, 20 minutes) got the start with Mirotic coming off the bench to post a double-double in his inaugural performance in a Pelicans uniform.