Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Posts double-double in Pelican debut
Mirotic scored 18 points (6-13 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-5 FT) with 12 rebounds over 35 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Timberwolves.
Mirotic made his debut for New Orleans after he was acquired from Chicago on Thursday. Dante Cunningham (five points, one rebound, 20 minutes) got the start with Mirotic coming off the bench to post a double-double in his inaugural performance in a Pelicans uniform.
More News
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Will make Pelicans debut Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Likely to debut Saturday•
-
Pelicans' Nikola Mirotic: Dealt to New Orleans•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Out for immediate future•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Available Wednesday vs. Portland•
-
Bulls' Nikola Mirotic: Traveling with Bulls•
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...
-
Stock Watch: Trending up & down
As we head into the second half of the season, it's time to take another look at the latest...
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.